Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Cut to $149.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $149.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.84. 28,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,233. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 68,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 163.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $6,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

