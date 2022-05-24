BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $128,517.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,429. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.36. 572,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,431. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

