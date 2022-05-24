bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Shares of BMXMF stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.61. 72 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $87.13 and a twelve month high of $148.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

