Bionomics (BNOX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ: BNOX) in the last few weeks:
- 5/16/2022 – Bionomics was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.
- 5/13/2022 – Bionomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/4/2022 – Bionomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/3/2022 – Bionomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BNOX opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Bionomics Limited has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Bionomics accounts for about 1.9% of Light Sky Macro LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Light Sky Macro LP owned 3.49% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
