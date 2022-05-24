Bionomics (BNOX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ: BNOX) in the last few weeks:

5/16/2022 – Bionomics was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.

5/13/2022 – Bionomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Bionomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/3/2022 – Bionomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNOX opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Bionomics Limited has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Bionomics accounts for about 1.9% of Light Sky Macro LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Light Sky Macro LP owned 3.49% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

