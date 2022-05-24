BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Acquires $13,509.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 11,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $13,509.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,008.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BSGM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,725. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.70.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 9,535.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
About BioSig Technologies (Get Rating)
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
