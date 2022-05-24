BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. The Company’s first product, PURE EP ™ System, is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. “

BSGM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 157,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,253. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.70. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 9,535.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioSig Technologies will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

