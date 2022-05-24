Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIRDF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BIRDF stock remained flat at $$6.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.