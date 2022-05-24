Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIRDF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BIRDF stock remained flat at $$6.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.