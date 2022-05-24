BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch Sells 2,592 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51.

Shares of BL traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

