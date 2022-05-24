BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

BL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

NASDAQ BL traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $70.56. 1,219,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,519 shares of company stock worth $535,440. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,431,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BlackLine by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in BlackLine by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

