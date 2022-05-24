Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers Buys 3,600 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,408.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,616.48.

BLN stock traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

