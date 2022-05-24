BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.02) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.21) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.83) to GBX 220 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.55).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

