BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.02) target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.21) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.83) to GBX 220 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.55).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
