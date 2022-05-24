Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Crystal Sumner Sells 20,289 Shares

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BLND stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,256. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,919,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.