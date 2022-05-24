Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Crystal Sumner Sells 20,289 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BLND stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,256. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,919,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

