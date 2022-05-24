Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) President Sells $106,906.38 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BLND traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.38.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,919,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair cut shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

About Blend Labs (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.