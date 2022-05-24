Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $368.86 million, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.98. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.21). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $32,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth approximately $15,977,000. 325 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 307.6% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,069,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after buying an additional 806,795 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

