Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $16.25 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OWL. Bank of America began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

NYSE OWL opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

