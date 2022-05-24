bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $2.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 32.20% from the stock’s previous close.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. 53,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,256. The company has a market cap of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.63. bluebird bio has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 283,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

