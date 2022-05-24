bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $2.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 32.20% from the stock’s previous close.
BLUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. 53,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,256. The company has a market cap of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.63. bluebird bio has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 283,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About bluebird bio (Get Rating)
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
