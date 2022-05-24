B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.55) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BME. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.62) to GBX 630 ($7.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.55) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.55) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.31) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 605.67 ($7.62).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 518.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 569.37. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 417.10 ($5.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.