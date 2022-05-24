BMO Capital Markets Boosts Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 234.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price target on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

FIL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

