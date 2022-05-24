boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 255.50 ($3.22).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 140 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.89) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 80.28 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -267.69. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 337 ($4.24).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

