Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.92.

Boot Barn stock opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.55.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,192. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

