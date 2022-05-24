Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.92.
Boot Barn stock opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.55.
In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,192. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.