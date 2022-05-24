Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.92.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,781 shares of company stock worth $1,610,192 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.