Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.13. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

