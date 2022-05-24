Boston Scientific’s (BSX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BSX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 128,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,073. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after purchasing an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

