Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. Bowlero Corp., formerly known as Isos Acquisition Corporation, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 245,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,921. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 1,446.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 31.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

