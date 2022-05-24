Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$196.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

TSE:BYD opened at C$150.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$129.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$157.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$178.13.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

