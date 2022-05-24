Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €99.00 ($105.32) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($105.32) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($102.13) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.96 ($97.83).

Shares of BNR traded up €1.56 ($1.66) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €71.72 ($76.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,579 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of €72.37 and a 200 day moving average of €75.33. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($59.84).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

