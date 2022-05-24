BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Lowered to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 173.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 27,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.20. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

