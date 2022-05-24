Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $15.70. 45,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%. Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $71,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.