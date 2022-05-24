Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $44.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 60.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,421,000 after buying an additional 1,019,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 328,529 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

