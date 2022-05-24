Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 2,973 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,365.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,721,792.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20.25.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 485 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,322.25.
- On Monday, May 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,080.00.
- On Monday, May 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,400 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,288.00.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,581 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,054.99.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,900 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 87,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,898. The company has a market capitalization of $281.72 million, a PE ratio of -226.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
BCOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.
