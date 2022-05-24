Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 2,973 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,365.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,721,792.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20.25.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 485 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,322.25.

On Monday, May 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,080.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,400 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,288.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,581 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,054.99.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,900 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 87,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,898. The company has a market capitalization of $281.72 million, a PE ratio of -226.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

