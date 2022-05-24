Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

BCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Brink’s stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brink’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brink’s by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

