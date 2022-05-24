Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Downgraded by TheStreet

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

BRMK stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $964.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 66.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 387,665 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 90.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 113,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.