Brokerages Anticipate Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.51 Million

Analysts expect that Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $302.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enviva’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $316.04 million and the lowest is $280.50 million. Enviva posted sales of $285.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enviva.

EVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after buying an additional 14,211,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,589,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $43,814,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth approximately $37,222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $29,740,000.

EVA stock opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10. Enviva has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 125.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.905 dividend. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

