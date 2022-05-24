Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Garmin reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Garmin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Garmin by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

