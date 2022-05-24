Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.07. Woodward posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. Woodward has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

