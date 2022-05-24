Brokerages Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.14). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 1,128.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQB opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 43.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

