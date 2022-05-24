Brokerages Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. Canada Goose posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOOS opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

