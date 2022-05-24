Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Announce $5.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce earnings per share of $5.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $7.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $20.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.19 to $21.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $19.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $22.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $110.29 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

