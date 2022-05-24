Brokerages Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Announce $2.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.09. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings of $3.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $16.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.04.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $343.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.69 and a 200-day moving average of $445.22. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

