Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.03 Million

Brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) to announce $486.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $469.10 million and the highest is $518.70 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $374.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Driven Brands.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 5,815.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,903,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,293 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,954 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,900,000. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,398,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,592,000 after purchasing an additional 641,522 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ DRVN opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $34.62.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
