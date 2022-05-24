Brokerages Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron also posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a negative net margin of 8,584.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Geron by 36.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Geron by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Geron by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Geron by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Geron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 31,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $488.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

