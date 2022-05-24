Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) to announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. 7,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

