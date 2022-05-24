Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will announce $67.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.50 million. Glaukos posted sales of $78.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $273.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.25 million to $274.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $309.45 million, with estimates ranging from $303.54 million to $312.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 574,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 319,808 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

