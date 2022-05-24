Brokerages Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. Gogo reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GOGO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. 20,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. Gogo has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.03.

About Gogo (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.