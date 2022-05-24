Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Announce $10.98 EPS

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $10.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $12.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.79. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $11.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $44.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $50.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $41.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.17 to $52.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.71.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock worth $2,229,681 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,602,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,542,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $281.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.82. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $272.20 and a 52-week high of $387.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

