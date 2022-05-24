Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Announce $10.98 EPS

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) to announce earnings of $10.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $12.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.79. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $11.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $44.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $50.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $41.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.17 to $52.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.71.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock worth $2,229,681 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,602,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,542,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $281.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.82. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $272.20 and a 52-week high of $387.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.