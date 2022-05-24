Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $60.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

