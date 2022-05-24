Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) to announce $2.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45. Netflix posted earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $11.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $15.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.