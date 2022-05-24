Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) to post $418.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.70 million and the lowest is $412.23 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $452.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.
Shares of OLLI opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $95.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,533,000 after acquiring an additional 83,597 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
