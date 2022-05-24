Brokerages Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) will post sales of $49.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. Ooma posted sales of $45.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $210.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.24 million to $210.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $233.07 million, with estimates ranging from $232.20 million to $233.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

OOMA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,072,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 276,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 77,660 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ooma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ooma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.26 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

